Episode six of My Dress-Up Darling introduces a new character alongside some elements that both make me feel elated and a bit of trepidation for things to come. Right off the bat, the highlight of the episode was undoubtedly Kitagawa and her emotional processing. Last week left us with Kitagawa getting caught totally off guard in a moment that was as hilarious as it was heartwarming. Most other slice-of-life romcoms would either write off or severely downplay such a moment for the sake of an arbitrary cliffhanger with no real payoff or romantic progress, so I was shocked to discover that it was indeed a pivotal turning point in how Kitagawa will now view her relationship with Gojo moving forward. This girl is in LOVE, and seeing her not only realize that but also fully be enveloped by the intensity of the emotion was amazing. It also helps that all of this is completely in character as Kitagawa is very much someone who lives by her passions in the moment. This does make me wonder though: since this revelation happens relatively early by most slice-of-life standards, will we see a relationship between these two bloom sooner rather than later? Will Kitagawa actually try to progress the relationship in a more intimate fashion or is she satisfied being where she is?

It's very possible that those questions will not be the show's primary focus considering that the introduction of blank and discussions of a new cosplay project will end up taking center stage for a while. That being said, I like Inui as a character (her inappropriate stalking behavior aside). She definitely seems to be on a different social spectrum compared to Gojo and Kitagawa, being a lot more serious and exhibiting a more prominent degree of pride in herself. Her approach to cosplay isn't an uncommon one, nor do I think it clashes with her personality based on what is established within this episode. This whole idea of needing to be as accurate as possible to an overall character – down to the minute details – isn't one that I've personally shared. In my experience, that does feel more of an eastern view on cosplay compared to what I have experienced here in America both online and in person. However, with this show's primary demographic being Japanese, it makes sense that such a viewpoint would make up at least part of the reason why some of our main characters are into the craft. So while I don't necessarily agree with that mentality personally, I can at the very least understand where it's coming from, especially when the show has all of this extra attention to detail in showcasing Inui and Kitagawa's love for the franchises they want to cosplay from. Plus, the episode makes it clear that this isn't the primary reason you can or should cosplay .

What isn't exactly fine is how Inui is treated in this episode, and it's one of the few times in the show thus far where I did feel a bit uncomfortable with the show's handling of riskier elements. There has been a lot of debate about whether or not the fanservice in the show is either smart or tasteless, and I land in the former camp about 80% of the time. I think that's because in most of the previous cases so far, the show makes it clear that the shots that highlight certain body features come from a specific character's viewpoint (which is somewhat inevitable for a show about fitting outfits to a variety of different body types), and the reactions generally felt in-character. It also helps that Kitagawa, the show's primary subject for its fanservice shots up until this point, is an overall confident character that doesn't seem to mind when people notice her physique. That being said, what happens to Inui in this episode is almost the complete opposite, and there were one or two moments where I felt genuinely uncomfortable. I'm not a fan of slipping in the bathroom and flashing her private parts unwillingly as being the main way this character gets introduced, even when it makes logical sense for why the events played out the way that they did. It very much puts both her and Gojo in an uncomfortable situation that neither of them asked for or consented to. It also doesn't help that the episode stretches the whole “you look like a middle schooler” joke longer than it ever needs to. I like that the show is showcasing different body types; not only will it give Gojo more experience as a craftsman, it also highlights that people of all different shapes and sizes can't get into cosplay . I just really hope the show starts to be a bit more thoughtful about how it presents its riskier elements moving forward.

