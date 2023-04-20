Princess Principal: Crown Handler - Chapter 1

At its most basic level, Crown Handler – Chapter 1 is built around setting up a new direction for the Princess Principal series from within a personal story revolving around our main lead, Ange. Set after the events of the TV series, Team White Pigeon continues their clandestine operations in enemy territory. However, spy work has become even more dangerous as the Queen's failing health has allowed the Duke of Normandy to step up his counterintelligence operations.

Worse yet, should Bishop be a double agent for the Duke of Normandy, any number of the Commonwealth's operations could already be compromised if he passed on false information. On the other hand, if he isn't a double agent and if they extract him (or assassinate him), they will have lost their greatest source of information, the Queen's closest aid, for no reason. Thus, Team White Pigeon must discover if he is playing both sides before it's too late.

Of course, Bishop realizing that Ange is the true Princess Charlotte right from the start throws a wrinkle into the whole operation. Bishop is the only person outside the two girls who knows that a switch has occurred. Moreover, he knows them personally—having taught chess to both. Unsurprisingly, both want him to be on their side—even as they worry that he might disclose their secret. All this makes for a ton of great tension as the cold and logical danger crashes against personal desires.

Better still, this setup forces Ange to spend a large chunk of the film as the princess she was born to be—both as a distraction and a way to throw Bishop off guard. The situation also allows for a face-to-face confrontation between Ange and the Duke of Normandy—something hazardous as he knows an impostor is pretending to be the princess out there. It makes for some great character development from Ange, seeing that she can take her life back if she wants. However, she never once appears to be tempted to do so. Her loyalty lies where it always has—with the friend forced into living her life as a princess ever since the fires of the bloody revolution separated them.

That said, the most important thing this film does is upset the status quo as we know it. As events unfold, it becomes apparent that a third power is at play—some person or group beyond the Commonwealth and the Duke of Normandy's agents. However, who they are and their goals remain shrouded in mystery—for now, at least.

On the visual side, Crown Handler – Chapter 1 continues expertly bringing the Victorian steampunk world of Princess Principle to life. We see everywhere from dirty, inner-city streets and shops to countryside villas and high-class parties. The film's main action scene—a jailbreak followed by a car chase—is a joy to watch. As for the soundtrack, while most of it is your average Princess Principle fare, the new big band-style opening by Void_Chords certainly stands out.

Overall, Crown Handler – Chapter 1 is both a high-stakes spy story and a personally emotional tale all in one. It's a fun little self-contained mystery—but one with revelations and repercussions that will no doubt have a major effect on the Crown Handler films going forward.



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.