Every once in a while we get one of these planning/action episodes with little in the way of character development or themes to explore. The characters basically stand around and detail the problem, spitball solutions, and decide on their priorities. That said, there are a few touches.

Subaru obviously wants nothing more than to run to Emilia's aid and fight Greed. However, he likely realizes his helplessness in this situation. Those in the other factions don't dislike Subaru. On a personal level, it's likely all of them want to help him. However, they have to put their focus on what helps their cause. Which, in this case, is making their royal candidates look the best they can by saving the city.

Luckily, as he figured out way back in the first season, if he's willing to help the other factions, they'll be willing to help him. So he puts his needs on hold to do what's objectively best for the city: taking out the city-wide PA system that's being used to terrorize the civilian population (and stopping both a Sin Archbishop and the two cultists who harmed Mimi in the process). Of course, this being the first time being this far into our loop for the season, things don't go too well—especially once the Archbishop of Gluttony appears on the scene.

The only other character who works in this episode is Garfiel's continuing trauma in regard to his first kill, Elsa. Her ghost—either literal or metaphorical—continues to haunt him. In battle, he is constantly distracted, making mistakes he normally would not. Mimi getting injured protecting him only increases his self-doubt. But while the larger problem is in no way fixed, Subaru and Ricardo are at least able to get Garfiel to get his head in the game in this time of crisis.

Other than that, this episode is just action. We get flashy fights, some clever strategies, and a dragon that regrows its face in both a grotesque and comical way. All in all, it's a solid one that tension with its twists and turns—and ends making us wonder just how long Subaru has before his next gruesome death.

• Man, they just went all in making Greed the most unlikable misogynist possible, didn't they? I'm impressed.

• Reinhard is so powerful I find it hard to believe that even with a sword to Felt's throat, he wouldn't be able to save her.

• It seems that the Sin Archbishops only have a limited time they are allowed to act as, whenever the city bells chime, they retreat. But who could force any of them to follow such a rule?

• I do hope we get to see what Priscilla is up to. I wouldn't be surprised if she has already taken a tower and killed one of the Archbishops out of sheer boredom.

