It's been a while since we've had an episode that was just a fight. In fact, I think the last time we had such a battle-centric episode, was during the Wethermon fight back in season one, which gets brought up during this conflict. I'm not sure how I feel about that, because the Wethermon fight was a multi-episode battle that required a bunch of cheats and workarounds to survive, this is technically not even a boss fight, it's just a really rare enemy encounter. The show probably tried to compare this gold scorpion to the mysterious encounters for the sake of hyping up the enemy, but it seems to simplify just how overpowered those creatures are supposed to be.

Outside of that, this was a lot of fun. The music and choreography were on point with fun acrobatic attacks from multiple angles. One thing I really need to praise about Shangri-La Frontier is that, while definitely built differently as a gamer, Sunraku never feels like he's overpowered. If anything, it almost feels like his enemies get just as much luck as he does. He has to be resourceful with everything that he has to pull out a win. My favorite part about this episode was how everything came full circle at the end where he took out the enemy with the very daggers that he started his adventure with. That was a very nice touch.

I know this is supposed to gather materials to give to Bilac so that she can make this ungodly weapon I'm hoping we see by the end of the season. I'm sure she will be absolutely floored when Sunraku brings her the spoils of war. Though not an episode that had a lot of substance to it from a narrative perspective, sometimes you need an episode that's just pure fun.

