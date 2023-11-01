How would you rate episode 5 of

Most audiences probably expect their superhero protagonists to be in better shape than an elderly woman with back problems. Not me, though. That's why I like Teru so much. She's someone I can look up to even when she's getting winded while walking up a gentle incline. In general, this episode dials back the action and drama we saw last week, and it feels like a mode that comes more naturally to Shy . The lower stakes provide more opportunities for more meaningful character development. Teru's growth is all about the small wins, so a more intimate stage makes them feel as important as they should be.

Teru's relationship with shop owner Nagata, for instance, begins with her overcoming the anxiety of speaking up in an empty store. That short burst of courage is all it takes to forge a connection that eventually allows Nagata to share a special moment with the memories of her deceased husband. While Teru acknowledges that she couldn't do anything for the woman on her own, even with her powers, her desire and willingness to help is the key. This is the same empathy we saw when she reached out to Iko's heart and pulled her out of her depressive spiral. I like, however, that Nagata's problems have nothing to do with repressed psychological trauma or evil conspiracies. She has a sadness and ailment that are commonplace. Aiding people doesn't have to be complicated—but it helps when you have a friend with magic healing bracelets.

Piltz's introduction last week was overshadowed by her tsundere-ness and uncanny resemblance to Hatsune Miku, so I'm glad this Swiss Miss got a second opportunity to bounce off Teru's timidness. The gentle antagonism of their relationship is a good dynamic; Teru needs a friend who doesn't put up with all of her skittish, hamster-like behavior. Piltz's backstory also adds a nice depth to her character. I can't personally speak to her robustness as disability representation, and the segment is too short to say for sure one way or another, but I like what we have so far. It fits her fiery personality for her to have been so stubborn about building the strength and skills to hike with her prosthetics. It was a struggle and triumph that had nothing to do with her superpowers, which matches the theme around Teru in this episode. Furthermore, I think a lot of stories run into trouble when they try to use supernatural powers to address the realities of living with a disability, so it's probably smart and sensitive for the narrative to keep those concerns separate.

Shy 's intimate and psychological approach to the superhero genre also factors into this week's second half, in which she bangs her head against the invisible wall blocking her fire powers. It's a matter of being in concert with one's heart, and anyone could tell you that your teenage years are quite possibly the worst era for finding and achieving that harmony. However, that innate dissonance is in itself a powerful piece of motivation. Adolescence drove me to the arts for reasons I couldn't articulate, and then the arts taught me ways to attempt to articulate them. Therefore, I relate to Teru's mysterious attraction to calligraphy. By focusing the chaos of her soul into the tip of a brush, she can achieve the control she needs to hone her pyrotechnics.

Shy 's evocation of this concept isn't quite as severe as my description. Like the first half, there's plenty of light comedy centering around Teru's anxiety as she is once again carried against her will by the winds of social niceties. The writing stops short of the cringe-humor highs and lows found in the likes of WATAMOTE and Bocchi the Rock! , and the gentler tone fits Teru's personality better. I hope we see more of the calligraphy club, too. The gloomy girl twice Teru's height has fun chemistry with her (plus the animesphere could always use more tall girl representation), and the club president seems like a good dude.

I'm glad Shy can pull off a front-to-back chill episode like this one. The minimal superhero content reinforces the series' intention for us to care about Teru as a person first and foremost, which, as I've previously discussed, is the true root of her heroic capabilities.

