SPY×FAMILY Code: White Anime Film Review

Let's start this review with a bit of a litmus test to see whether you'll enjoy this film or not. Does the idea of an extended sequence about a little girl trying desperately not to poop—to the point where she starts having surreal hallucinations—sound like the height of comedy? If yes, you've found the film for you.

Like many anime films for popular ongoing series, SPY×FAMILY Code: White is an original story not seen in the manga. The downside is that the film, by its very nature, cannot impact the overall SPY×FAMILY story. No matter what happens in the film itself, the status quo must be preserved by the time the closing credits roll. Worse still, the film's overall plot has few twists and turns, and the one-off bad guy feels like he was copied right out of the forgettable movie villain handbook. That said, while it can be hard to feel any tension while watching the film, that doesn't mean it can't be an enjoyable ride.

The film is very much written so that you can watch and understand it even if you've never heard of SPY×FAMILY . Anya is her typical self—i.e., the perfect interpretation of a young child who can read other's minds but has trouble understanding what she finds there. On the other hand, Yor has her contrasting personality on full display, serving as both the most innocent member of the family and the most badass. Meanwhile, Loid continues to battle with the fact that he has come to love his family (even if he doesn't realize it) and doesn't want to give it up—even for the sake of the mission.

The movie's full of cute moments, comical misunderstandings, and crazy coincidences of all sorts. There are also more than a few heartwarming scenes where the family overcomes personal struggles and grows closer. And as always, there is the message that communication is vital: talking out your problems and respecting the feelings of your loved ones are the best ways to move forward.

But where SPY×FAMILY Code: White shines is in the action scenes. Studio Wit channels their experience with Attack on Titan hard in this film—giving Yor one of the coolest-looking and best-choreographed fight scenes I've seen in a good while. Honestly, it might be worth the price of admission alone. Likewise, Anya's hallucination, which shifts the film to an entirely different animation style, is a visual highlight. And on the music side, we get a new banger of a song by Official HiGE DANdism called "SOULSOUP" that further solidifies that SPY×FAMILY feeling.