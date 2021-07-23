How would you rate episode 3 of

The aquatope on white sand ?

Episode 3, “Life Begins in the Ocean,” starts with penguins, which while only slightly relevant to the larger plot this episode, still serve as a mildly comedic callback to Fuka's less than stellar meet 'n greet last episode. However, that's just table setting episode 3 actually takes us out of the aquarium, in so much that the overarching plot doesn't deal explicitly with the animals. However, there's a very hurt old penguin in this episode named Choko who I want to feed all the fish to.

Over the course of the episode, Fuka and Kukuru continue to grow into their own, both as characters that we're meeting near the end of their youth and as two young women learning to be around one another. It's really engaging, in part because both girls are so darn likable. I suppose that's what makes it nice to watch Fuka fall into her role feeding penguins and working as an amateur caretaker for them as well. She's not perfect, but the plot—and viewers—don't expect her to be: half the enjoyment of this episode is seeing her slowly come into her own.

The same can be said of Kukuru, especially when it comes to Fuka. A lot of that is because they're now bound together by the Gama Gama Aquarium and their new life as roommates—Kukuru bluntly refers to Fuka's residency in her home as “freeloading” which like… true—as well as their desire to care for the creatures at the aquarium. And it's this relationship that makes watching aquatope so enjoyable. This relationship that will probably save Gama Gama Aquarium from going away, though I get the feeling that there's no chance the plot would actually let the aquarium close. I'd be shocked if this show let that kind of bad end happen.

This all culminates in one of the most powerful scenes of the episode: vet Dr. Takeshita's sudden delivery. It's all hands on deck as they try to get her comfortable as the labor pains kick in. Everyone gets ropes into helping her in a scene that actually reads quite authentically as Fuka and Kukuru try to help her relax. It turns into a beautiful scene filled with fish that reminded me of episode 1's gorgeous water scene with Fuka. That same scene also brings back the magical realism quietly permeating this series, and honestly… moved me to tears. I'm not sure what it is, but perhaps it's just how beautiful aquatope has chosen to depict emotions and small moments. I know that's certainly been one of its strengths thus far: elevating simple scenes into tense, emotional moments. It echoes how those very same emotions feel in real life, and honestly, will probably be what elevates this series from “Aquarium Girls the Anime” to something truly special.

The episode ends with Kukuru and Fuka jetting off towards the aquarium on Kukuru's scooter, the sun catching on their shared penguin keychains. As the credits rolled, I found myself thinking of how dreamy this anime is, of how perfectly it captures living in a rural part of Japan. It tugged at my own memories of living in rural Tohoku, which while not Okinawa, had a similar vibe. Given the events of episode 3, the scene is remarkable peaceful and quiet in is own way, leaving viewers to vibe with the seaside as it's back to business as usual ending felt just right, hitting the spot and making me fall even more in love with aquatope . Consider me hooked: consider me like a fish on the hook. I'm here for this series: I'm ride or die.

The stunning thing about The aquatope on white sand isn't the story: honestly, the story is pretty straight forward. What's stunning is how well it's executing the tropes it's playing with, as well as its story. Sometimes, simple is best, and aquatope is proving that having solid characterization, beautiful animation, excellent scoring, and sound design, and—for now—really solid pacing can make even the simplest story feel out-of-this world. I'd much rather have a simplistic narrative over a complex story that ultimately, can't deliver. Thankfully, aquatope seems to be willing to show its hand and lean into being a show with a mix of mundane and otherworldly. I love it when simple shows—rather shows with simple foundations—execute that well. It's better than any big-budget, sprawling plot series could ever be, though that's just personal preference speaking.

I think there's a lot of joy in a series that wants things to work out and is ultimately optimistic for all the characters in its world. That's what keeps me excited for this series, and is certainly what has me enthusiastic for next Aquatope Thursday.

Rating:

The aquatope on white sand is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Mercedez is a JP-EN localization editor & proofreader/QA, pop culture critic, and a journalist who also writes for Anime Feminist, where she's a staff editor, and But Why Tho?. She's also a frequent guest on the AniFem Podcast, Chatty AF. When she's not writing, you can find her on her Twitter or on her Instagram where she's always up to something.