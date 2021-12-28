How would you rate episode 11 of

Will faces his first major setback and check on his journey. I found myself a bit at odds with this episode, which is a shame given that I think The Faraway Paladin has been on a solid streak for a while now. There's nothing necessarily wrong with it, but nothing all that right with it either.

Everything that happens makes sense from a zoomed out perspective. Will heads into the Beast Woods with his new crew in town and begins writing the wrongs plaguing the townsfolk. While riding high, he gets his ambitions and overconfidence checked by a dangerous world. He decides to pull back and go it alone so that none of his friends get hurt again. Sure, okay, A to B to C. That all checks out.

The problem is that it is all really empty for the audience. The best moments of the prior episodes were those that leaned heavily into our investment with Will and his background. Here, everything zips by so fast nothing seems to stick. We've hardly settled into the idea of this new location and now Will is running around with an entire army of nameless soldiers, and meeting new villages full of people he is saving. It sure might be nice to slow down and actually, I dunno, meet these people, yeah? Who are these new mercenaries? Who are the people in these villages? No, we get a montage and its off we go.

The battle against the Beast Woods chimera and crew suffers from this paltry setup. Sure, Will tells us they've done a lot of fighting, but the first fight we really see is this fight. So when the chimera shows up with an army of beast snakes and goats it just feels… random. Will loses because he got “overconfident” but we never really saw the buildup to that confidence in the first place, so it has no real impact. So after having no connection to the second set of new location and personalities in recent episodes, now Will is heading off on his own and leaving the other cast members behind. Okay… hopefully things slow down soon.

