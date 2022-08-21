How would you rate episode 7 of

The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ?

I was not as enamored with episode 7 of The Yakuza Guide to Babysitting as I have been with prior entries. I'm not quite sure if I can put my finger on why, but I think it largely has to do with the tonal shift in this episode combined with the change in character focus. While I think one or the other would have been fine in isolation, having both together in a single episode felt a bit jarring compared to what has come before.

Of the two, the tonal shift is more notable. This episode focuses quite heavily on the more serious side of yakuza, organized crime, and Kirishima's past. We are introduced to Masaya and get more insight into Kirishima's school days. Turns out he had a tendency towards violence even in middle school, handing out big cool-anime-guy-scars with nothing more than a rock and a cocky attitude. There's also a lot of focus on Sugihara and what he brings to the table (quite literally in one instance) when he is out of Kirishima's shadow. There is also the ongoing threat from the approaching villain, preparing to descend on the sweet little show we've grown attached to and put a big emphasis on the slice part of Slice of Life.

This is only amplified by the shift in character focus. Without Yaeka around to soften the cast and the mood, the show becomes a much more self-serious gangster tale. While I certainly don't mind that at all, it is a noticeable change from what the show has been giving us the past few weeks. Also, the supporting cast, while great, can't quite bring the same charm that Kirishima and Yaeka's interactions do. For me, the best moments in this episode were easily when Kirishima and Yaeka were whispering and her adorable drawing at the end. As much as I would hate to see her in danger, I think keeping the focus on Yaeka, regardless of whether it is a silly or more somber episode, really helps keep the emotional core of the show in focus. Without Yaeka around, Kirishima is noticeably less likable and…harder to distinguish from the other criminals he hangs around, to be perfectly honest.

Nothing in the episode was bad per se, but this episode did move away from the series' core strength, which is showing the comedic friction between mundane life and the world of organized crime.

Rating:



