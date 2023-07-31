How would you rate episode 6 of

Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR ?

©PROJECT YOHANE

Riko technically arrived on the scene back in episode two, but that was only for a brief pit-stop, to assure fans that she was around in Numazu. Now, with the rest of the cast firmly established and Mari successfully rescued from isolation, it's time for the final member of Aqours to be formally welcomed into the fold.

If I were to pick a nit, it'd be how that sense of this being a formality dampens the emotional through-line a bit. While Yohane accruing the other girls' insignias is a fun gimmick, it risks turning the story into a matter of collection rather than a more organically built camaraderie. Though we don't quite reach that point in this episode, “The Harmony of the Shy” has several moments that treat Riko's befriending as a foregone conclusion. Stuff like Dia and Ruby saying the trio is in sync after one bit of slapstick, or one of them commenting on how it feels like they already know each other, are probably just meant as cheeky nods to them being the only intact Aqours sub-unit. However, it gives the whole encounter a sense of inevitability that feels at odds with Love Live! 's usual character drama.

It's still funny and sweet to see Riko brought into the group. However, it was a startling realization when I figured out that Yohane is somehow the most socially well-adjusted of these three goofballs, which is a bit like letting a toddler drive a car with two cats for assistance. More importantly, Yohane putting into practice what she learned from helping Mari – being persistent in the face of Riko's deflections while offering sincere and honest support rather than platitudes – is satisfying. Both she and Mari sense loneliness in Riko they can relate to and understand the trap of distancing oneself from others to avoid getting hurt. It only makes sense that they'd want to reach out and open the door for her, passing on the kindness they've received from the rest of Numazu.

I'm of two minds on the execution of that, however. On the one hand, it's rather refreshing to see the conflict resolved through honest communication. Despite Riko trying to avoid getting close to the other two, they never take it personally or mistake her reticence for disdain. Lord knows there are plenty of similar stories that could benefit from the characters being that emotionally mature. However, it also means there's not much of a dramatic arc to the episode. Riko shies away from their offered friendship, but Mari and Yohane persist, and she responds by accepting this time and sharing her whole life story. Unlike Mari's focus episode, there isn't even a hint of conflict, which leaves the whole thing feeling a little too neat to be fully satisfying. I don't need total melodrama, but a little heightened emotion could go a long way here.

Admittedly, my biggest disappointment with the episode comes from the trio's musical number. Guilty Kiss has been my favorite sub-unit of the entire franchise for a while, consistently putting out some of the most fun songs of the enormous Love Live! musical apparatus, be it their dance tracks or full-on rock jams. On its own, “Hey, dear my friends” is a perfectly fine-tune, but compared to the more out-there, energetic tracks I come to this particular formation for, I was left wanting. I understand why you might go for a more low-key ballad to signify these three offering comfort and support to one another, but there's nothing that says you can't have a song about loving and caring for the people in your life that also includes a sick guitar breakdown.

All that said, there's still plenty of fun to be had here. This version of Riko is a hoot whenever she gets laser-focused on the weird magical creatures (and Ruby) around her, and as I said, it's hilarious that Yohane is the one steering this clown car of a sub-unit. The promise of a “Girl's Night” next week – along with some fantastic faces in the previews – also has me anticipating more ensemble comedy. As much as I've appreciated Sunshine in the Mirror's more subdued tone and character focus, the chance for some good ol' fashioned Love Live! shenanigans is more than enough to assuage my issues with this episode.

Rating:

Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.