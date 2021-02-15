New Perk For ANN Subscribers

New Perk For ANN Subscribersposted on
We've secured a new perk for all our annual subscribers, a 3-month free subscription to The Right Stuf's Got Anime club.
The Got Anime perk is a permanent perk, so it is available to all existing Prestige & higher annual subscribers, as well as anyone who upgrades to any annual subscription after today. If you're already a subscriber, just go to the "add-ons" page
Other perks we are currently offering include free tickets to Anime Frontier 2021.
Not a subscriber yet?
The Anime News Network Subscription system is currently in a closed beta, but we will be opening it to a limited number of people in the very near future. These subscription perks will all be available for new subscribers at that time.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history