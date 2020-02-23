Live-action anime adaptations long had an iffy reputation. There's that Dragon Ball movie that nobody talks about for good reason, but that doesn't mean Hollywood isn't trying. Popular shows like Cowboy Bebop , My Hero Academia , Naruto , and even One Piece have live-action films and TV series in the works. So I started thinking, what anime would I want to see as a live-action television series or movie if I was a Hollywood hotshot...?

#5: Little Witch Academia

Guys, this is an obvious choice but it has to be said. We're in a post-Harry Potter world but I've got a magic school itch that needs scratched! Studio Trigger 's anime series takes place in the all-girls school to train witches, Luna Nova Magical Academy. The main character Atsuko would be considered a Muggle-born in Harry Potter terminology, but begins to get recognition for her powers when she obtains a magical relic. The story is full of wonder and humor as Atsuko learns to bring joy to others through magic and how she can save her school and the magical world from disappearing all together. She's joined by her friends who specialize in other magic abilities, like communicating with creatures and brewing potions.

#4: Psycho-Pass

This franchise checks all the boxes for a gritty sci-fi show on Netflix or a premium cable channel. Imagine a dystopian future where everyone's life is micro-managed. You don't need to worry about figuring out your purpose in life, we've got computers for that! In fact our computers are so smart, that they can monitor you and decide whether you're a threat to the public. Inspector Akane Kanemori is a rookie assigned to the Criminal Investigation department. She's joined by her partner Shinya Kogami, an Enforcer who is under her supervision. Psycho-Pass changes up the formula of the police procedural by asking larger questions about quantifying what makes us human. Is technology the solution to complicated social problems or does it neglect the human component itself? Leave it to Gen Urobuchi to dream up something like this.

#3: Fruits Basket

One girl, a love triangle, and a curse that transforms her would-be suitors into animals. This isn't Twilight, it's Fruits Basket ! So long as there's a decent special effects team that keeps the talking animals from looking too weird, the story is prime for an adaptation on say, The CW ? The premise might sound cutesy at first, but this is a serious drama. Sure, there's comedy too but the real hook is looking at how family expectations and upbringing can shape us as people and overcoming abuse to find self-acceptance. This is a show to watch if you want to laugh, cry, and conjure up those big, big feelings.

#2: Berserk

Were you like me and watched The Witcher and thought, “I wish this was Berserk ?” Or at the very least, “I hope this paves the way for a live-action Berserk series!” The dark fantasy series seems like a perfect match for the TV treatment, especially now that fantasy epics like Game of Thrones have proven there's an audience for it. We have our underdog hero with a grisly backstory who takes up an impossibly big sword and starts smashing things with it. He joins up with the charismatic Griffith and his Band of the Hawk and meets the love of his life on the battlefield. Together they're going to change the royal court and bring Griffith—and his vision—to prominence, but things don't exactly go according to plan. Add in monstrous demons straight out of Hellraiser and you've got some compelling television.

#1: Fate series

The Fate franchise as a whole is vast and complicated. Even choosing where to start the story is a minefield but its concept is gold. An action series where a group of magic users summon historical figures to wage battle in order to have their wish granted by the Holy Grail? It's perfect no matter what way you slice it. Any adaptation would need to include that core story and make sure to have the budget for some wild special effects and perfectly executed fight choreography. It's a tall order, but if the delivery is right it could be a sure-fire winner. The franchise is so diverse, they could pull from a lot of different ideas. The Fate/GO mobile game has story arcs set all over the world, or there's always the original story in Fuyuki City. Make it happen Hollywood!

Poll results!

Last time we asked what your favorite Monster Girl anime is and the results are in! The winner with over 50% of the votes is Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid . The Kyoto Animation series definitely deserves its top spot and a blend of both heart-felt emotions and silliness. Here's your guys' top 5.