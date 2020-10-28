Ryukishi07 's horror sound novel lives AGAIN and Hinamizawa will never be the same. Nick and Nicky settle into the desolate countryside town to see what mysteries they can uncover and somehow develop a hankering for fried chicken.

This series is streaming on Funimation

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Nick

Nicky, we've covered some super spooky stuff for October, and frankly I'm kind of burnt out on it. I think what we need is a nice, fun, friendly little comedy to finish out this month. And I think I've found just the goofy slice-of-life show for the job!

Nicky, we've covered some super spooky stuff for October, and frankly I'm kind of burnt out on it. I think what we need is a nice, fun, friendly little comedy to finish out this month. And I think I've found just the goofy slice-of-life show for the job!

Nicky

Yeah, Nothing like watching a nice normal school slice-of-life anime to escape from life's stresses about a boy in a town so Podunk he has no choice but to get into brawls with elementary-schoolers.

Yeah, Nothing like watching a nice normal school slice-of-life anime to escape from life's stresses about a boy in a town so Podunk he has no choice but to get into brawls with elementary-schoolers.





Huh that's weird. Why's the pinata filled with marinara sauce? And why's everyone napping during the party? Must be some weird Hinamizawa tradition. Keiichi just doesn't realize how lucky he is. Why his friends even brought him a pinata! And just look how excited he is to crack that sucker open:Huh that's weird. Why's the pinata filled with marinara sauce? And why's everyone napping during the party? Must be some weird Hinamizawa tradition.

Higurashi doesn't actually waste anytime and starts things right off-the-bat!

That's certainly the juiciest piñata I've ever seen. I guess you can also saydoesn't actually waste anytime and starts things right off-the-bat!

I'll give credit to Higurashi . Usually these kinds of shows will string you along for at least an episode before showing you the bloody surprise, but I guess when you're a (sort of) remake of a franchise that's been around for nearly 2 decades there's no point playing coy.

Higurashi: When They Cry or Higurashi no Naku Koro ni . A horror-mystery written by a dude with the moniker of Ryukishi07 , that's already spun itself into many other forms of media even having been adapted into two seasons prior by Studio DEEN . Higurashi NEW , is an interesting beast because although it's technically a reboot, it's definitely got enough differences for both new and old fans to enjoy.

Today, we'll be covering the NEW adaption of the beloved visual novel,or. A horror-mystery written by a dude with the moniker of, that's already spun itself into many other forms of media even having been adapted into two seasons prior by, is an interesting beast because although it's technically a reboot, it's definitely got enough differences for both new and old fans to enjoy.

maybe a sequel to the first novel/anime but I have 0 context for whether that's accurate or what that means. All I do know is that this image was a really big anime meme when I was in high school:

I'll take your word on that. I've heard rumblings through twitter and the like of how this thing isa sequel to the first novel/anime but I have 0 context for whether that's accurate or what that means. All I do know is that this image was a really big anime meme when I was in high school:

I'm actually not exactly primed myself, I had been meaning to get into the old series for a while but a long visual novel or fifty episodes of anime seem pretty daunting in comparison to much shorter more recent works. Most of what I'm pulling for this article will be other people's word or the couple episodes from this introduction arc that I DID watch from the original in preparation for this. Watching the OLD and NEW series back-to-back was interesting though and doing so definitely added a lot of texture to the way events fold in NEW.

Higurashi - GOU is absolutely my kind of horror.



Just to go back to the baseball thing, that opening scene is brilliant in how it tells you nothing except that yes, this is a horror story, and then just drops you into the mundane shenanigans with no further preamble. But instead of ruining the surprise of a sudden dark twist, that had me scouring every scene for some hint as to how we went from happy funtimes in the 80's to Lil Slugger. I'm a total neophyte, so I'll have to ask fans to be forgiving if I misread something or miss a particular bit of foreshadowing. With that out of the way: so faris absolutely my kind of horror.Just to go back to the baseball thing, that opening scene is brilliant in how it tells you nothing except that yes, this is a horror story, and then just drops you into the mundane shenanigans with no further preamble. But instead of ruining the surprise of a sudden dark twist, that had me scouring every scene for some hint as to how we went from happy funtimes in the 80's to Lil Slugger.

Higurashi's favor. The sweet halcyon days nestled between the unsettling moments of nothing where the only thing you feel is the sound of cicadas and your own anxiety building.

If it weren't for the cold open the first couple minutes of this would basically just be any other 00s school-comedy anime, and that's 100% the intent and points infavor. The sweet halcyon days nestled between the unsettling moments of nothing where the only thing you feel is the sound of cicadas and your own anxiety building.



Granted I do think the show buries the lead a little too much at points. Nearly 2 full episodes of red herrings and extended schoolyard shenanigans drags a bit. When they're not hinting at being murderers or time travelers these kids are kinda...dull.

moe girl school friend is hilarious.

Yeah, this new one tries to get a little more of the light-hearted fair in the mix to try and get you to endear to the characters more but again, without the gruesomeness there's not much that separates them from characters you get in other anime. Despite the original anime taking the same amount of episodes to cover the first arc, the escalation of events in the new one is bother faster and slower. Though, I'll admit, trying to dig out a trashed statue of Colonel Sanders for yourgirl school friend is hilarious.





Keiichi that's your sign that you need to get the fuck out of this village immediately. Do not look back, especially if you start hearing ominous banjos. The good Colonel is a bit odd, but there is something remarkably nostalgic about hanging out in a literal dump as a kid. Really would have loved a sequence where their club builds a whole secret base out of garbage. Sadly that gets interrupted by foreshadowing.Keiichi that's your sign that you need to get the fuck out of this village immediately. Do not look back, especially if you start hearing ominous banjos.



Keiichi is a new-comer to a small town, Hinamizawa. His family moved to the backwoods from Tokyo, in school he actually seems to be adjusting pretty well despite the fact that the school is so small there's only one classroom for all the kids in town. He already seems to be close with several members of the town including his friend Rena, the bossy Mion, the small Rika and bratty Satoko. They spend their days playing games and pulling pranks on each-other but being a new-comer, it doesn't stop Keiichi from feeling the creeping sensation of alienation, the dark secrets of the town that he as a new comer, isn't supposed to know and even his friends are hiding from him. Everything changes after the town's annual cotton-drifting festival.



Well, stuff starts to feel off a little before then too. Like how Rika sure likes carrying around a fuckoff big knife and going into fugue states.



Look, everything is just Open-Carry in this part of the country. It's fine, perfectly normal.



And then of course there's...whatever the fuck is happening in the cold open to episode 2.



It hasn't even addressed why Mion always like CASUALLY carries a (airsoft) gun around.

See I grew up in the South so that didn't even seem weird to me. The time travel(?) stuff is a bit stranger. But it also hasn't come up meaningfully since then so maybe I'm just supposed to roll with it.



Yeah, the time-travel bit and a few other parts with Rika, who we can assume now is "in-the-know" is the only real hint that this is an "in-universe" reboot and partial sequel so far. It's even really the only real hint at anything supernatural in this arc as it's ambiguous of how much of it is Keiichi's (and the audience's) superstition or the town's supposed demonic curse. Other than that though, I'm not really sure what any of that means.





Honestly I would've preferred leaving that ambiguity intact here. There's something just so unsettling about not knowing how much of the superstitions are window dressing and how much you need to take them seriously. In fact if I have one complaint so far it's that the show does step over the line of subtlety with foreshadowing sometimes. Like boy it sure is weird how good Rena is at uh, this...





It's also pretty strange how she knows all the towns traditions despite only transferring here a year before Keiichi did.



Well you know, some people just have layers to them. Maybe, like Keiichi, we're just being too paranoid. It's not like there's a bunch of recurring deaths and disappearances in his new town or anythi- oh god dammit.



Keiichi gets recruited by disgruntled detective exactly BECAUSE he's an impartial outsider. He is neither primed to superstition or fervor and it's unlikely that he could be collaborating in any town conspiracies. But that's also like, a lot of scary information for a kid to handle, isn't it?

cosplay cafes without his parents knowledge. Like even if he's not secretly a murderer too I think this guy needs to be under review.

I know he's mostly here to give Keiichi all this info but BOY is it pretty sus that Mr. Cop keeps getting into contact with this minor. And taking him tocafes without his parents knowledge. Like even if he's not secretly a murderer too I think this guy needs to be under review.





He's also the one that starts getting him paranoid about his own friends, specifically Rena. Probing them on an uncomfortable subject is enough to pull a hair trigger from kyuuuute to...not-so cute...



It's fine. She's fine. Whomst among us hasn't scared our friends so badly they re-enact Can't Sleep, Clown Will Eat Me?





Though, I'd be scared too if I lived in a house made of practical cardboard with no bedroom locks! How do people LIVE in Japan?! What do you do if you want some privacy?

Oh, Rika has you covered on that front!!Though, I'd be scared too if I lived in a house made of practical cardboard with no bedroom locks! How do people LIVE in Japan?! What do you do if you want some privacy?



Really though, the stuff with Rena is some classic horror. The unease Keiichi feels is constantly clashing with his desire to trust his new friend/crush, and that keeps him from ever totally taking the danger seriously until it's basically too late. Like dude, it's nice to trust your friends but also YOU'RE IN A HORROR ANIME. TRUST THAT FEAR.





That's one of the larger divergences!! In the 06 anime (and I presume, the original VN??) that's basically what happens! If it wasn't for Rika intervening to comfort Keiichi, he really would've just given into all that fear and paranoia..until you get to that spectacular party-time of an opening!! But here, because Rika attempts to create trust with Keiichi he ends up easing up if only a little.





This is why this reboot still takes place in the 80's btw. Otherwise the plot would have been solved by Keiichi ordering DoorDash McDonald's . OK that context makes Rika's bit a little more understandable. As-is it kind of felt like this tiny time-warped twerp was just gaslighting him. Especially when following her advice lets Rena into his house to cook up some delicious 1st degree murder-suicide.This is why this reboot still takes place in the 80's btw. Otherwise the plot would have been solved by Keiichi ordering DoorDash

Cellphones pretty much make the horror genre null-and-void anyways. No tension when you got a computer in your pocket at all times. But then again, pretty sure Keiichi would just be playing League or something at home rather than worry about which of his classmates was trying to murder him, if that were the case.

Fate/Grand Order ."

"Keiichi-kun, you have to come out. Stop playing."





And then this happened.

Probs to the new one for making me doubt this door scene from the original though. I was totally expecting to watch some of Rena's fingers to be smashed again. And then it lured me into a false sense of security to think that nothing was really going to happen afterwards, like a chump!!And then this happened.



Oof, I hate when I don't trim my nails and end up scratching myself like that. Rena I know you're really into making this salsa but calm yourself!





Shame about his dad's art, though.

Instead of bedroom party times we end up with a Kitchen Showdown where Rena stabs Keiichi with a kitchen knife while he's trying hard to learn how to give her the time of day by bashing her with an alarm clock.Shame about his dad's art, though.





Man those kids must have stupid high blood pressure though. It is a ridiculous bit of violence to climax this storyline. It's crazy and desperate and clumsy and exactly the kind of thing I want to see in this kind of slasher mystery.Man those kids must have stupid high blood pressure though.





The craziest and the most horrifying part though is that despite losing like ALL OF HIS BLOOD, Keiichi is still the one that lives and the next time he wakes up is to an unfamiliar hospital ceiling where no one wants to explain to him whether what he experienced was real or not.



I'd be pretty disbelieving too if I learned Alarm Clock beats Knife in the weapon triangle. Seriously how did that work out?





It's not until Mion give it to him straight up that actually ALL OF HIS FRIENDS ARE DEAD that lead me to believe it's not actually that simple, nor is this a singular incident of one mentally deranged highschool girl.



Apparently in the middle of all this there was (at least) one parallel horror story going on off screen! Yayyyyyyy. At least Keiichi is relatively safe in the hospital and none of his other pals are trying to kill him, so I guess all's well that ends wait faceless nurse stop asking ominous questions no no no NO NONONO





Not using enough lotion is a sure-fire way of getting possessed by a demon curse! IDK, Just seems like a supernatural case of dry skin to me!! Another case of the new series not really attempting to explain some of the things of the original leaving it to the audience to be "in-the-know" about.Not using enough lotion is a sure-fire way of getting possessed by a demon curse!

Eh, if it's some larger thing in the mythos it didn't read that way to me. Rather it just worked as a sort of symbolic connection to the fatal paranoia at the heart of the story. Honestly that's what I like about this new series so far - a few tweaks and this could easily be a standalone horror miniseries, so whatever lore building and references it's doing are subtle enough to never interfere with what's happening in the moment.

Chiaki Kon that really made a lot of the scenes memorable that they still carry here. I think there's enough here though that anyone is sure to have fun regardless though. There's a reason Higurashi has already been adapted many times over and that's because you can't really go wrong with something instantly classic!

I feel like it's the opposite. There's actually too many references and expectations being built around knowing what already happens that I think the actual set-up is a lot weaker! However, I still had fun though and comparing with the old one was neat too and actually highlights what the 06 anime and the VN did well, already. It's a digipaint-era Deen show but it had a lot direction by the notablethat really made a lot of the scenes memorable that they still carry here. I think there's enough here though that anyone is sure to have fun regardless though. There's a reasonhas already been adapted many times over and that's because you can't really go wrong with something instantly classic!