NIJISANJI VTuber Doppio Dropscythe Joins the Anime Trailer Watch Party!

The Anime Trailer Watch Party crew is excited to welcome NIJISANJI VTuber Doppio Dropscythe to this season's stream! Doppio will join us live from the arcade on Friday, December 20 at 5pm PT/8pm ET. You can join us and chat live on YouTube and X while discovering your next anime obsession.

If you prefer to watch the Trailer Watch Party on Facebook, you can find the event link here: Facebook link to stream.

Doppio is part of the NIJISANJI EN's "XSOLEIL" group and has garnered 226,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he plays games ranging from TEKKEN 8, Backrooms, Slay the Princess and more.

Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, ANN video producer Jacki Jing, and Doppio Dropscythe will watch nearly 50 trailers from the Winter 2025 anime season while enjoying delicious snacks from stream sponsor Sakuraco.

Sakuraco is a monthly Japanese artisan snack box that supports local Japanese snack makers. Each box comes with 20 traditional, authentic Japanese snacks, including tea and tableware.

Head to Sakuraco's official website and use the coupon code ANNWATCHPARTY24 on December 20 to receive US$5 or 10% off your first box! The coupon is only available for 24 hours!

This stream is also sponsored by Yen Press ! Head over to YenPress.com to read the manga and novels of this season's biggest anime, including Solo Leveling , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , and Übel Blatt !

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!