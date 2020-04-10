Advertorial
Shield Hero Makes Its Way to GRAND SUMMONERS in New Collaboration
by Good Smile Company (Paid Advertisement),
GRAND SUMMONERS brings more surprises with a new collaboration with the popular anime series The Rising of The Shield Hero.
Newcomers and long-time fans of GRAND SUMMONERS can get the Shield Hero ★5 Naofumi Iwatani for FREE! Highlights include:
- Get ★5 Naofumi (fully voiced) for free!
- Summon Raphtalia, Filo and Melty, fully voiced by original cast
- Shield Hero inspired Equipment Summons and story event
- Limited-time Shield Hero True Equipment
- Shield Hero chat stickers and rewards!
Raphtalia, Filo and Melty can also be summoned, as well as Shield Hero-inspired equipment! Players will also receive adorable chat stickers and can play the exclusive Shield Hero story event!
Join Shield Hero's Daily Instant Win!
During the Shield Hero Crossover, players can visit Grand Summoners Twitter page to take part in our Daily Instant Win!
Play everyday for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card or 300 x Crystals for Grand Summoners!
Follow @GRDSMN_GLOBAL
What is GRAND SUMMONERS
Grand Summoners is an Epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge Pixel Art graphics!
Questing in Multiplayer is also a blast, in which 4 players will work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content in which players face-off using their best units and equips, while players can also compete in Raids for valuable rewards!
But Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50 hours of gameplay, with new events added on weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all single-player missions combined!
Get Naofumi for Free!
Players can get 5-star Naofumi for free by completing the first 10 exclusive Shield Hero quests.
Free Shield Hero inspired Equipment
Get limited-time Shield Hero equipment items for Naofumi and Raphtalia! These can be obtained by conquering “Mired in Monsters” or “Mega Monster Attack” special missions.
• Naofumi: Small Shield
• Raphtalia: Raphtalia's Sword
Unleash Naofumi and Raphtalia's power with True Equips!
For the first time in Grand Summoners, players can unlock crossover units' true powers by exchanging Rainbow Gems for Naofumi and Raphtalia's "True" Equips. This limited-edition equipment powers-up their abilities even further and are must-have items for any Shield Hero fan.
Naofumi: True Small Shield
Raphtalia: True Raphtalia's Sword
Limited Shield Hero Equipment:
Raphtalia's Bracelet (Defense ★4)
Filo's Hairpin (Magic ★5)
Melty's Dress (Support ★5)
Use the Shield Hero Chat Stickers
Talk with friends using nendoroid-style illustrated Shield Hero chat stickers! Complete the collection of key Shield Hero moments in chat sticker form, including Naofumi, Raphtalia, Filo, Melty and even Malty!
Play GRAND SUMMONERS!
Experience the RPG action and don't miss the epic Shield Hero crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS today on iOS and Android. You may also visit our website for more and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.
