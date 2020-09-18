Advertorial
One-Punch Man Returns to GRAND SUMMONERS in a Powered-up Collaboration
by Good Smile Company (Paid Advertisement),
GRAND SUMMONERS surprises again in its massively updated collaboration with the popular anime series One-Punch Man.
One-Punch Man Crossover Highlights
Long-time fans of GRAND SUMMONERS can get a ★5 Limited One-Punch Man unit for FREE, while new players will get 3x crossover units total! Highlights include:
-Get a powered-up limited One-Punch Man ★5 unit for free!
-Plus, get ★5 Genos and ★5 Boros from the Crossover Quest!
-Summon Saitama, Terrible Tornado, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Garou, Hellish Blizzard, all fully voiced by the original cast!
-Upgrade One-Punch Man crossover characters' LUCK!
-One-Punch Man inspired Equipment Summons and an epic 2-part story event to relive favorite moments from the anime!
-Players can get One-Punch Man chat stickers and rewards!
Saitama Anime Highlights
The ultimate hero Saitama, Terrible Tornado, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Garou and Hellish Blizzard can also be summoned, as well as One-Punch Man-inspired equipment! Additionally, players can earn adorable chat stickers and rare items by playing the exclusive One-Punch Man story event!
Join One-Punch Man's Daily Instant Win Campaign!
During the One-Punch Man Crossover, players can take part in GS's Daily Instant Win Campaign by visiting Grand Summoners Twitter page!
Share the One-Punch Man promo everyday for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card or 300x Crystals for Grand Summoners!
What is GRAND SUMMONERS
Grand Summoners is an epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge pixel art graphics!
Quest in multiplayer where 4 players work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content where players face-off using their best units and equips. Players can also team up and compete in Raids for valuable rewards!
Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50-plus hours of gameplay, with new events added weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all the single-player missions combined!
Top 10 Tips for Grand Summoners
Main Story Digest
Get a One-Punch Man character for Free!
Players can get a 5-star One-Punch Man unit for free on day one of the crossover, even if it's their first time playing! Every player will be able to summon one of five featured OPM units with their free 5-star crossover summon ticket.
Anime-Inspired High Quality Unit Artwork:
Illustrations that look like they're straight from the Anime series bring the One-Punch Man characters to life!
Upgrade One-Punch Man characters' LUCK!
For the first time ever in Grand Summoners, all five units can be upgraded to 120 LUCK! By completing special One-Punch Man's advanced quests, players can collect LUCK gems to MAX their LUCK to 120 -- which earns more rare item drops during quests and will power them up in future updates!
Free One-Punch Man-inspired equipment
Get limited-time One-Punch Man-inspired equipment items for Saitama, Genos, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Hellish Blizzard! These can be acquired by playing the exclusive One-Punch Man event.
Farmable One-Punch Man Event Equipment items:
• Cyborg Arm (Physical ★5)
• Hero Cape (Defense ★5)
Farmable S1 One-Punch Man Event Equipment:
• Sonic's Shuriken (Physical ★5)
• Hellish Blizzard's Coat (Magic ★5)
• Sonic's Scarf (Support ★4)
Unleash Saitama, Terrible Tornado, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Hellish Blizzard's power with their rare, summon-exclusive equipment!
One-Punch Man fans can unlock crossover units' true powers by summoning OPM equipment items! Bestow units with One-Punch Man-infused powers and must-have equipment items inspired by the strongest heroes in GS & OPM!
Limited One-Punch Man Equipment items:
• Saitama's Hero Suit (Defense ★5)
• Genos's Vest (Defense ★5)
• Hero Gloves (Physical ★5)
• Hellish Blizzard's Coat (Magic ★5)
• Hellish Blizzard's Necklace (Magic ★4)
• Sonic's Katana (Physical ★5)
• Sonic's Mask (Defense ★5)
• Esper Dress (Magic ★5)
Communicate with friends using One-Punch Man Chat Stickers
Talk with friends using chibi-style illustrated One-Punch Man chat stickers! Complete the collection of key OPM moments in chat sticker form, including Saitama,Terrible Tornado, Genos, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and even King!
• Play the Crossover Event during the OPM crossover to obtain exclusive One-Punch Man Chat Stickers
• Play the crossover quests and trade “Napa Cabbage” and “Beef Rice Bowl” for chat stickers, crossover equipment and rare items!
Crossover Fully Voiced by One-Punch Man's Original Cast:
The One-Punch Man crossover features all-new voiceovers from the original voice actors. Collect all seven crossover units to listen to their iconic anime catchphrases and original character lines in Japanese!
Saitama, voiced by Furukawa Makoto
Genos, voiced by Ishikawa Kaito
Terrible Tornado, voiced by Yuuki Aoi
Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, voiced by Kaji Yuki
Garou, voiced by Midorikawa Hikaru
Boros, voiced by Morikawa Toshiyuki
Hellish Blizzard, voiced by Hayami Saori
Play GRAND SUMMONERS!
Experience the RPG action and don't miss the epic One Punch Man crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS today on iOS and Android. You may also visit our website for more and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.
