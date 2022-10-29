Are you ready Navigators? The Alchemy Stars Halloween Event is about to launch.

SuBLime

Spooky season has come to Eoria, as Alchemy Stars is ready to celebrate Halloween with “One Cut of Screams.” An eerie story is brewing, with players able to head “Into the Haunted House,” enter “The Secret Room,” deck out their Cloud Gardens with “Set Construction Time!” and meet the illustrious Aurorian Lilica.' Halloween events begin with a haunted house and an opportunity to get acquainted with a new 5-star Aurorian in “One Cut of Screams.” Players will go through “Into the Haunted House” stages to earn rewards like Antique Coins and Lumamber.As you muster all your courage and continue through the mansion, you'll get a chance to enter “The Secret Room” and make a new best fiend, the 5-star Aurorian Sadie. Her and her Solamber, as well as items like Special Star Flare, Aurorian upgrade materials, and otherworldly furnishings like the Spooky Tree and Mocking Mask can be traded for Antique Coins in this special event shop. The event , now live, through November 14, while the Secret Room event store remains open until November 17.It's lights, camera, action in' Cloud Gardens… literally! First, you'll set the stage up by constructing an actual Film Set with “Construction Time!” to get the structure, movie scripts, and Lumamber starting October 20 through November 14. Players can then take part in the “Lights, Camera, Action!” minigame to earn new furnishings and hidden content by performing scripts. All of your favorite Aurorians can come together to put on special shows!There are also a few other Cloud Gardens updates on the way. Players can put Petrowood toward creating the Windelion Festival Furnishing Set. You might find yourself earning four new Diary Events. Should you go fishing, Korgon will help you unlock the Bighead Carp and six other new, rare fish. Also, as an extra treat, everyone will get a mail with Diluent x10 and Fortified Pheromone x10 on October 20.You can't film the next horror cult classic without a cast, and the Alchemy Stars Actor Registration Login Event makes it possible to get your stars aligned. Until November 14 you can earn Lumamber and other helpful rewards, like:• Antique Coin x500, General Jasper II x5 (Log in for one day)• Lumamber x100, Nightium x5,000 (Log in for two days)• Antique Coin x1,000, Recharger Pack x1 (Log in for three days)• Lumamber x200, Anonymous Gift I x3 (Log in for four days)• Antique Coin x1,000, Nightium x10,000 (Log in for five days)• Vintage Wine x5, Recharger Pack x2 (Log in for six days)• Antique Coin x2,000, Anonymous Gift I x4 (Log in for seven days)• Lumamber x500, Avatar: Shutter Lilica (Log in for eight days)Even more rewards are blowing your way with the Whirlwind Sign-in. This blustery login event starts October 26 and runs through November 10. For eight days, you can earn rewards like Lumamber, an avatar, and more such as:• Lumamber x600, Sunny Sweets x2 (Log in for one day)• Recharger Pack x1, General Jasper II x3 (Log in for two days)• Lumamber x100,x200 (Log in for three days)• Recharger Pack x1, Nightium x30,000 (Log in for four days)• Lumamber x100, Sunny Sweets x2 (Log in for five days)• Recharger Pack x1, General Jasper II x3 (Log in for six days)• Lumamber x100,x200 (Log in for seven days)