HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Anime Film Had 1,200 Animation Cuts

©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

The panel began with a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the anime and played a trailer for the film,. To talk about the film, they brought in the anime's producer,producer Shochiro Taguchi, and, the current editor of the manga. Following their introduction, the panel became a long behind-the-scenes discussion about various aspects of the film's production.

Keiko Matsushita spoke about the work of the anime staff, who could not attend the panel. She explained how the manga scattered much of the relationship between the characters Hinata and Kenma throughout various parts. Still, director Susumu Mitsunaka wanted to focus on Kenma's perspective for the film and got approval from Shueisha to center it around him. To better portray his point of view, they used various methods such as focusing the sound direction to realistically depict the distance between him and the other players and having Kenma voice actor Yūki Kaji perform a particularly long scene in a single take to highlight Kenma's emotions and exhaustion throughout the match. Matsushita also mentioned how the staff requested to avoid displaying the scoreboard during the match to capture Hinata and Kenma's desire for it not to end. While they weren't sure how well fans would receive such a change, the feedback that they saw was generally positive. They especially hoped that fans would appreciate many of the details put into the film, such as Hinata's facial expressions towards the end of the match as they wanted to capture his sense of excitement. The team worked until the last minute to depict it how they wanted.