Checking into the Tasokare Hotel's Premiere at Anime Frontier

Checking into the Tasokare Hotel's Premiere at Anime Frontierby Kennedy,
You're far from alone if you read that and felt reminded of Death Parade. Their premises look similar on paper, and even in practice—they feel like two different people wearing the same outfit. They're even structured similarly, too: episodically. Each episode focuses on a new guest and unraveling their story. Meanwhile, there don't seem to be any apparent connections between the two—no major staff crossovers that would explain their parallels, and certainly nothing as big as a shared universe. Still, even if Tasokare Hotel does have a few things that set it apart, it's hard to escape Death Parade's long, looming shadow while watching these first few episodes.
In any case, there's already a breadcrumb trail suggesting there's more to the hotel than even most of the staff realize. The third episode, in particular, was my favorite of the bunch and leaves off in a really interesting place that has me itching to watch more. The mysteriousness of its world and its strong character writing seems to be, in my opinion, the biggest strength of this anime as laid out by these first three episodes. Of the premieres I watched on Anime Frontier Friday, this one was probably my favorite, and I intend on watching more once it starts airing.
