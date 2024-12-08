That Time at Anime Frontier that I Watched an Anime Premiere with an Absurdly Long Name, even by Anime Standards! It's Called Bogus Skill < < Fruitmaster > >?!

© 松琴エア・はにゅう・講談社／外れスキル《木の実マスター》製作委員会

Fruitmaster

I've encountered many anime and light novels with absurdly long names. RememberBut even among whatever you want to call that genre of title, nothing I've yet encountered can hold a candle to(henceforth, because I can't be bothered to remember that behemoth of a full name—let alone type it out every single time). Am I saying it correctly? I certainly hope so. That's howannounced it at the start of the premiere.

In any case, the title is pretty much the only thing unique about this anime. It's another dime-a-dozen RPG-set anime, without much of anything setting it apart. Our protagonists, Light and Lena, live in a world where you're given a skill fruit that grants you an ability at a certain age. You can only eat one, or else you'll die, as the skill fruits become poisonous after you consume one. That ability will dictate what you do with your life. Light wants an adventurer skill, and Lena wants something that will allow her to hang out with Light. So Light's taken completely aback when Lena is granted a super rare and powerful S-rank adventurer skill (called “Sword Saint”) and all he gets is Fruitmaster—master of growing fruits well and quickly. Within a few months, Lena becomes a super popular adventurer and part of an S-rank party. Light, meanwhile, works on a farm with a girl named Ayla. He learns that one of the perks of his Fruitmaster ability is being impervious to poisoned fruits. In other words, he can eat as many skill fruits as he wants to finally become the adventurer he's always dreamed of being.

The pacing in this premiere was breakneck; as though the episode was terrified to give its audience time to breathe, or soak in what they just saw. We went from Light and Lena eating the fruits to Light becoming an adventurer skilled enough to take down a powerful ogre all by himself, all in about 20 minutes. At the speed at which things were happening in this episode, I felt like if I blinked, I might run the risk of somehow missing an entire story arc.