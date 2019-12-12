Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remaster Game Delayed to Next Summer

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it has delayed its remaster of the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles game to summer 2020. The game was previously slated to launch on January 23.

The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices.

Square Enix released the game for the Nintendo GameCube in Japan in August 2003, and in North America in February 2004. The original game featured a single-player campaign, but also featured a multiplayer mode where up to four players could connect their Game Boy Advance consoles to the GameCube to play.

