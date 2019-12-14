Persona 5 Royal Game's Western Release to Include Subtitles in 5 Languages

Atlus USA announced on Thursday that its release of the Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royal in Japan) PlayStation 4 role-playing game in the West will feature subtitles in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish — a first for the Persona game franchise.

Persona 5 Royal launched for the PS4 in Japan on October 31. The game will launch in the West on March 31. The PlayStation Stores in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia are listing the English/Chinese version of Persona 5 Royal with a February 20 release date in Asia.

The game will include all DLC from the original Persona 5 game. The Launch Edition of the game will include a Steelbook case and a PS4 theme. The game will also have a Phantom Thieves Edition, which will include a Joker mask with stand, collector's box, art book, soundtrack, Steelbook, and PS4 theme. New DLC bundles will include a Kasumi costume bundle, battle bundle, and Persona bundle.

The game features the new character Kasumi Yoshizawa (voiced by Sora Amamiya in Japanese) and the new confidant character Takuto Maruki (voiced by Satoshi Hino in Japanese). Additionally, the game reveals the untold third school semester and has new school life and phantom life content. New features also include Status Assist, more songs, and enhanced graphics with PlayStation 4 Pro support.

