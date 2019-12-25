'Root Film' Game Launches in Japan on April 23

Kadokawa Games announced on Tuesday that it will release the Root Film game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on April 23.

PQube and Kadokawa Games had announced in October that the game will get a release in Europe and North America for the Switch and PS4.

Root Film is Kadokawa Games ' sequel to its Root Letter mystery adventure game, and it features a new murder story by Hifumi Kōno. Similar to the first game, Root Film takes place in Shimane prefecture.

The members of the i☆Ris voice actress idol unit will voice the main characters, and Wataru Komada will voice the male protagonist.

The √Letter (pronounced "Root Letter") mystery visual novel shipped in June 2016 in Japan for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita. Rice Digital and PQube released the game in Europe in October 2016, and in North America in November 2016. Kadokawa Games released the game on PC via Steam in July 2017 and for iOS and Android in August 2017.

Source: Famitsu.com