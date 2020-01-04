Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Anime Listed With 13 Episodes

Aniplex +, Aniplex 's online retail service, lists the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story anime with five Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes. The first, fourth, and fifth volumes each have three episodes, while the second and third volumes each have two episodes for a total of 13 episodes. People who order all five volumes from select retailers will receive a box for the five volumes with an exclusive illustration. The anime's official website does not list if there will be more volumes after the fifth one.

The first home video volume will ship on March 4 with an exclusive jacket cover illustrated by the character designer Junichirō Taniguchi , a special booklet with exclusive four-panel manga by PAPA, an advance ticket application for a June 7 special cast event in Yokohama, a serial code for an item in the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game, a bonus extra Original Soundtrack 1 CD, and clean opening and ending animation footage as bonus extras. Each subsequent monthly volume will include Taniguchi's exclusive jacket cover art, a booklet with PAPA's four-panel manga, a smartphone game serial code, a bonus extra CD, and promotional video and commercials as bonus extras.

The original game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE are streaming the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story television anime series. Funimation begins streaming the anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 4 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime on January 11, and new episodes will premiere a few days after they air in Japan. HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime in the U.S. and Canada on January 11 at 11:30 a.m. EST, and new episodes will stream on Saturdays.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. A manga adaptation launched in August 2018, and a stage play adaptation featuring members of the Keyakizaka46 idol group ran from August to September 2018.

Source: Aniplex+