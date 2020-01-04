The Irregular at Magic High School Anime Season 2 to Premiere in July

The official website and Twitter account for The Irregular at Magic High School anime announced on Sunday that the second season will begin airing in July. Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen ( The Irregular at Magic High School : Visitor Arc ) adapts the arc of the same name from Tsutomu Satou 's original light novel series.

Risako Yoshida ( The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars ) is directing the season at 8-Bit . Original character designer Kana Ishida is credited as the character designer, and Taku Iwasaki is returning to compose the music.

Returning cast members include Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, and Yōko Hikasa as Angelina Kudō Shields.

The arc covers volumes 9-11 of Satou's light novel series. Majiko! drew a manga adaptation of the arc in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine that launched in December 2015 and ended on June 18. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped on September 10.

Yen Press licensed the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. The overall book and manga franchise has 15 million copies in print, and the original novels have 10 million copies in print.

The novel series inspired a 26-episode television anime adaptation that debuted in April 2014, directed by Manabu Ono at Madhouse . Aniplex of America licensed the anime and released it on home video in 2015. The novels have also inspired the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars anime film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. Aniplex of America screened the film in theaters in the United States.