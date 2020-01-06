Overflow Anime Listed With 8 Episodes

The official website for Overflow , the television anime adaptation of Kaiduka 's adult manga Overflow: Iretara Ofureru Kyōdai no Kimochi , revealed on Monday that the series will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with a total of eight episodes. The broadcast version of the anime will ship on DVD on April 22, and the explicit "complete version" will ship on both Blu-ray Disc and DVD on the same day.

The anime premiered on Sunday. The anime is the newest work for the ComicFesta manga website. Similar to previous ComicFesta anime, the anime has two versions: a "standard version" and an explicit "complete version." The "standard version" is airing on television, and the adult "complete version" is streaming on the ComicFesta Anime website. Unlike previous ComicFesta anime, the cast is the same for both versions.

Rei Ishikura is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki is writing the script, and Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Haganai , Heaven's Lost Property ) is in charge of character designs. Kazuya Kuroda ( Princess Resurrection , Vandread ), Kakuto Gai ( Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi ), and Hisashi Nakamoto ( Super Lovers ) are the chief animation directors.

The romantic comedy story centers on a male college student Kazushi Sudō and his childhood friends, the Shirakawa sisters. The story begins with strange circumstances, and the three of them end up bathing together.