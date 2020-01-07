Plunderer Anime Runs for 24 Episodes

The official website for the anime of Suu Minazuki 's Plunderer manga revealed on Tuesday that the anime will have 24 episodes.

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto stations on Wednesday, January 8 at 25:05 (effectively, Thursday, January 9 at 1:05 a.m.). It will also run on the TV Aichi , Sun TV , BS11 , and AT-X channels, as well as stream on the d Anime Store in Japan (with streaming by other services planned). Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo both seasons, Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! ) is directing the anime series at studio Geek Toys ( RErideD ). Masashi Suzuki ( Isuca , Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Minami-ke: Okawari ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yuka Takashina ( Dance with Devils ), Yūki Fukuchi (chief animation director for Bakuon!! ), and Hiroki Fukuda (key animator for I want to eat your pancreas ) are designing the characters. Miku Itō performs the show's opening theme song "Plunderer," and Rina Honnizumi (the voice of Hina) performs the ending theme song "Countless Days."