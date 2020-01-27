My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Anime Season 3 Premieres on April 9

The official Twitter account for Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU: Fin), the third season of the television anime of Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series, revealed on Monday that the series will premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10). Additionally, the anime's cast will appear for a stage event at AnimeJapan on March 21.

The third season will feature a returning cast and cover the story's ending.

Kei Oikawa ( Hinamatsuri , Outbreak Company ) is returning from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. ( Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a scriptwriter on the second season, is supervising the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is also returning from the second season as character designer.

Nagi Yanagi is returning to perform the opening theme song, and Saori Hayami and Nao Tōyama are performing the ending song as their respective characters, Yukino Yukinoshita and Yui Yuigahama.