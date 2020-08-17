Amazon U.K. Lists The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Release on Switch

Amazon U.K. is listing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game for the Nintendo Switch platform. The game is listed with a (likely placeholder) release date of January 1, 2030.

Nintendo released the game on its Wii console in November 2011. Nintendo has not officially revealed a Switch version of the game.

The latest main game in the series is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , which Nintendo released for the Switch in March 2017. Nintendo is developing a sequel to the game.



Source: Amazon U.K. via Gematsu