Amazon U.K. Lists The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Release on Switch
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Amazon U.K. is listing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game for the Nintendo Switch platform. The game is listed with a (likely placeholder) release date of January 1, 2030.
Nintendo released the game on its Wii console in November 2011. Nintendo has not officially revealed a Switch version of the game.
The latest main game in the series is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which Nintendo released for the Switch in March 2017. Nintendo is developing a sequel to the game.
Source: Amazon U.K. via Gematsu