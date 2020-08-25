Muv-Luv Alternative Manga Debuts in English on Friday

anchor announced on Monday that it will release the first volume of Azusa Maxima (Azusa Makishima) and âge 's Muv-Luv Alternative manga digitally in English on Friday , with new volumes launching monthly. The release was initially slated to begin in July.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2007 and ended in April 2017. The 17th and final compiled book volume shipped in June 2017. The manga adapts adult game brand âge 's visual novel of the same name.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

