English Muv-Luv Expo Reveals Updates for Game, Manga Releases (Updated)

The Muv-Luv Expo livestream event revealed additional information on upcoming game and manga releases in the franchise on Wednesday.

The event revealed a promotional video for the Muv-Luv Unlimited : The Day After spinoff series of visual novels and revealed that the series is getting an English release for PC via Steam in 2020. The release will include episode 00 through episode 03, which already launched in Japan. Game developer âge is working on episode 04, which will launch at about the same time in Japan and the West. The series includes and all-new story in the world of Muv-Luv Unlimited , as well as new characters and a new setting.

Azusa Maxima (Azusa Makishima) and âge's Muv-Luv Alternative manga is getting an English release digitally beginning in July. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2007 and ended in April 2017. The 17th and final compiled book volume shipped in June 2017. The manga adapts adult game brand âge's visual novel of the same name.

The presentation revealed screenshots, gameplay footage, and feature details for the "Project Mikhail" smartphone game. Developer fuzz is recruiting for the game's continued development. The release is slated for smartphones and PC in Japanese, English, and Chinese in 2021. Hitoshi Kumano is directing the game, and Yoshiki Kashitani is serving as technical director. The game will let players move Tactical Surface Fighters, and customization for machines and abilities will be possible. The staff noted that the game will use a subscription or battle pass model rather than a "pay to win" model.

The streaming event revealed a promotional video for the Muv-Luv Photonmelodies side story collection, which will launch for PC in English by the end of July. The English release was a stretch goal from the 2015 Kickstarter campaign that funded the release of the Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative games. The collection includes three stories, and it debuted for the PlayStation 3 in 2014.

The presentation also previewed the "Project Immortal" action role-playing game with strategy elements, which is slated for release in 2021. The free-to-play game will be available for PC via Steam , iOS, Android, and "maybe?" consoles. The game features popular characters and Tactical Surface Fighters from the franchise, and players will need to fight against hordes of enemy BETA. The game is also playable offline, so even after it ends service, players can still play the game.

The event previewed the "Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation" project and revealed designs for the Takemikazuchi mech.

The "ultra-rare artbook" âge Graphicers is available for digital purchase through BOOTH. The original physical book with rare art was available at Comiket 78 in 2010 as part of a pack release.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other upcoming projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title).

Update: Muv-Luv Photonmelodies will launch on July 30 on Steam . Source: Press release

Thanks to invalidname for the news tip.

Sources: Muv-Luv Expo livestream, Muv-Luv game series' Twitter account