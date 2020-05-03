Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After Visual Novels Get Steam Release

App version "under consideration," episode 04 in development

Staff members at the game developer âge announced during a livestream event on Saturday that the company plans to release its Muv-Luv Unlimited : The Day After series of visual novels on Steam . âge plans to release episode 00 through episode 03 of the series. The company also confirmed that it is still developing episode 04 in the series.

Additionally, âge stated it is "considering" creating an app version for the visual novel series.

âge originally released the visual novels with the Muv-Luv Alternative Chronicles PC games.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title), a tentatively titled 'Project Mikhail' smartphone game, and a "Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation" project.

Sources: âge livestream, Famitsu.com