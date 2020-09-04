'Root Film' Game Launches for Switch, PS4 in West in Q1 2021

PQube and Kadokawa Games announced on Friday that the Root Film game will launch on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the West in the first quarter of 2021. The companies also revealed that the game is getting a limited edition that includes a 100-page art book.

The game debuted in Japan on July 30 after a delay. The game was originally slated to launch on April 23.

PQube and Kadokawa Games had announced last October that the game will get a release in Europe and North America for the Switch and PS4.

Root Film is Kadokawa Games ' sequel to its Root Letter mystery adventure game, and it features a new murder story by Hifumi Kōno. Similar to the first game, Root Film takes place in Shimane prefecture.

Source: Press release