Regal, Cineworld Theaters Close Again But AMC, Cinemark Remain Open

U.S. cinema chain AMC Theatres announced on Tuesday that its theaters will remain open despite the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and despite other chains — such as Cineworld and Regal — temporarily reclosing.

The theater chain Cinemark announced on Monday that it will also remain open. AMC , Regal, and Cinemark are the #1, #2, and #3 largest theater chains in the United States, while Cineworld is the largest theater chain in the United Kingdom and second largest in the world (when combined with Regal and other national brands it owns).

AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said that the company takes "great comfort" in theatergoers going to the theater, which he claimed was due to the company's " AMC Safe & Clean protocols." Aron also noted that it has an agreement with Universal Studios that allows the AMC to screen Universal Films despite Universal implementing a video-on-demand service, as AMC will share in some of the revenue of the service.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)