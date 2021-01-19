Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come Anime Listed With April Premiere

Kadokawa 's description for the March issue of its Monthly Comic Alive magazine lists an April premiere date for the television anime adaptation of Shūichi Nimaru's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) light novel series.

"OsaMake," as the teen romantic comedy light novels are nicknamed, centers around Sueharu Maru, an average 17-year-old high school boy who has never had a girlfriend, and the "heroine battle" between his beautiful first crush Shirokusa Kachi and his childhood friend Kuroha Shida.

Nimaru launched the light novel series with illustrations by Ui Shigure in June 2019, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the fifth volume in October 2020. The sixth volume will bundle a drama CD on February 10. Ryō Itō has been serializing a main manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine since November 2019, and Kadokawa will publish the second volume on February 10 with another drama CD. A spinoff manga titled Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come: Otonari no Yon-shimai ga Zettai ni Honobono suru Nichijō will launch in the February issue of Monthly Comic Alive magazine

Source: Kadokawa