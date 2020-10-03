Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come Teen Rom-Com Light Novels Get TV Anime in 2021

A website opened on Saturday to announce that Shūichi Nimaru's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) light novel series is inspiring a television anime next year. The website is streaming an English-subtitled teaser promotional video:







"OsaMake," as the teen romantic comedy is nicknamed, centers around Sueharu Maru, an average 17-year-old high school boy who has never had a girlfriend, and the "heroine battle" between his beautiful first crush Shirokusa Kachi and his childhood friend Kuroha Shida.

The cast includes:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sueharu Maru

as Sueharu Maru Inori Minase as Kuroha Shida

as Kuroha Shida Ayane Sakura as Shirokusa Kachi

as Shirokusa Kachi Saori Ōnishi as Maria Momosaka, the ideal younger sister

Takashi Naoya ( Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is directing the anime and designing the characters at Doga Kobo ( New Game! , Ikebukuro West Gate Park , and Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Atsushi Soga ( Devils and Realist ) is handling additional sub-character designs.

Nimaru launched the light novel series with illustrations by Ui Shigure in June 2019, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint will publish the fifth volume in October 10. The sixth volume will bundle a drama CD on February 10, 2021. Ryō Itō has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine since November 2019, and Kadokawa will publish the second volume in February 10, 2021 with another drama CD.

Sources: Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come anime's website, Comic Natalie