Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come Novels Get Spinoff Manga About 4 Shida Sisters

Novels inspire TV anime this year

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on December 26 that the magazine will launch a spinoff manga based on Shūichi Nimaru's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) light novel series in the magazine's March issue, which will ship on January 27.

The spinoff series is titled Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come: Otonari no Yon-shimai ga Zettai ni Honobono suru Nichijō (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose: The Four Sisters Next Door Who Absolutely Have A Warm Everyday Life). Mutsumi Aoki is drawing the manga, and Nimaru is credited with the original work and story draft. The manga will follow the four sisters in the Shida family.

"OsaMake," as the teen romantic comedy light novels are nicknamed, centers around Sueharu Maru, an average 17-year-old high school boy who has never had a girlfriend, and the "heroine battle" between his beautiful first crush Shirokusa Kachi and his childhood friend Kuroha Shida.

Nimaru launched the light novel series with illustrations by Ui Shigure in June 2019, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the fifth volume on October 10. The sixth volume will bundle a drama CD on February 10. Ryō Itō has been serializing a main manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine since November 2019, and Kadokawa will publish the second volume on February 10 with another drama CD.

The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere this year.

