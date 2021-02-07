Megumi Han, Mariya Ise Tease New Recording for 'That Project'

Voice actress Megumi Han shared on her Instagram account on Saturday that she is recording voice acting for "that project." She noted that she was recording alongside her "partner," who had posted a similar announcement on their Twitter account, and that she was returning to her "starting point."

Prior to that post, voice actress Mariya Ise posted on her Twitter account on Friday that she was also recording voice acting for a project, and also mentioned that she was happy to meet her "partner."

Han and Ise starred as main characters Gon and Killua in the 2011 Hunter × Hunter anime. The role was Han's major debut voice acting role.

