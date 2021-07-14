Law of Ueki Author Ends Ponkotsu-chan Kenshōchū Manga on July 21

This year's 33rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsubasa Fukuchi 's Ponkotsu-chan Kenshōchū (Miss Clumsy Currently Under Inspection) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 21.

The manga's 10th volume will be the final volume. Shogakukan will ship the volume on August 18.

The manga centers on Yumesaki, a girl who is granted a new, random superpower every day, and Mito, a boy with an inherently shifty look and brusque attitude who wants to feel relied on by someone. When they meet, Mito tries to find the cause for Yumesaki's constantly changing power, and this might very well save the world.

Fukuchi launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's ninth volume on Friday.

Weekly Shonen Sunday serialized Fukuchi's The Law of Ueki manga from 2001 to 2004 and the sequel The Law of Ueki + from 2005 to 2007. Viz Media published The Law of Ueki manga in North America, while Geneon Entertainment and Funimation released its television anime.