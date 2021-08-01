News
The Promised Neverland Creators Kaiu Shirai, Posuka Demizu Publish Short Story Collection With New Work
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This year's 35th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu will publish a short story collection on September 3.
The book will include the "Dreams Come True" epilogue story for The Promised Neverland. The epilogue manga was previously featured at an art exhibition for the franchise in Tokyo in December.
The short stories in the volume will include recently published one-shots such as "DC3," "We Were Born," "Poppy no Negai," and "Spirit Photographer: Saburo Kono." Lastly, the collection will include a previously unpublished manga specially drawn for the book.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 35 and magazine's website