Viz, Shueisha Publish The Promised Neverland Creators' 1-Shot in English

Viz Media and Shueisha both published the new one-shot manga "Spirit Photographer Saburo Kono" ("Shinrei Shashinshi Kōno Saburō") in English on their respective Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus services on Monday. The Promised Neverland creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu created the manga, which appeared in the combined 36th and 37th issue Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan on August 11.

The one-shot is 45 pages long and focuses on a photographer documenting a supernatural event inside an apartment.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. The duo will debut a new chapter for the manga at an exhibition in Tokyo this winter. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Entertainment news websites reported in June that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.

