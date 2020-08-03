The Promised Neverland Creators Pen New 1-Shot Manga

45-page "Shinrei Shashinshi Kōno Saburō" 1-shot debuts on August 11

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu will publish a one-shot manga titled "Shinrei Shashinshi Kōno Saburō" (Supernatural Photographer Saburō Kōno) in the magazine's next issue on August 11. The one-shot will be 45 pages long and will focus on a photographer documenting a supernatural event inside a room.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Entertainment news websites reported in June that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.