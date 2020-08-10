The Promised Neverland Manga Gets New Chapter at Tokyo Exhibition

Exhibit takes place from December 11 to January 11

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu will publish a new 19-page chapter of their The Promised Neverland manga at the "The Promised Neverland Special Exhibition" event in Roppongi Hills in Tokyo from December 11 through January 11.

The duo published a new one-shot manga titled "Shinrei Shashinshi Kōno Saburō" (Supernatural Photographer Saburō Kōno) in the same 36th and 37th issue on Tuesday.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Entertainment news websites reported in June that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.