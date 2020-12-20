The Promised Neverland Manga Gets 'We Were Born' 1-Shot on January 4

The combined third and fourth 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga will get another new one-shot in the magazine's combined fifth and sixth issue, which will ship on January 4. The one-shot is titled "We Were Born," and tells the story of "another The Promised Neverland ." The chapter commemorates the start of the second anime season. The one-shot will have 32 pages including a color page.

The magazine recently published two one-shot chapters about Sister Krone and Isabella in the 2021 first and second issues on December 7 and December 14, respectively.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

A "Chapter 181.1" bonus chapter titled "Special Side Story: The First Shot" debuted in the 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 5, and Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the chapter in English. Another new one-shot chapter of the manga debuted at an exhibition in Tokyo this month .

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The second season will premiere on January 7.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.

The franchise also includes four novels.