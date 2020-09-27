The Promised Neverland Manga Gets New 1-Shot

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu will publish a special one-shot chapter for their The Promised Neverland manga in the magazine's 44th issue on October 5. The 16-page one-shot with a color page will focus on Minerva's Code. Shueisha did not confirm if the new one-shot is the same as the new chapter of the manga that will debut at an exhibition in Tokyo this winter.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Entertainment news websites reported in June that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.