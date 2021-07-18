Promised Neverland Creators, My Hero Academia Each Get 1-Shot in Shonen Jump

This year's combined 33rd and 34th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that The Promised Neverland creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu will publish a new one-shot in the magazine's next issue on August 2. The 49-page "sci-fi action" one-shot will include a center color page, and is titled "DC3."

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it in June 2020. The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019, and the second season premiered on January 7.

The magazine issue additionally revealed on Monday that Yōkō Akiyama will pen a new one-shot spinoff for the My Hero Academia franchise. The 17-page one-shot debuting on August 2 is titled "Boku no Hero Academia Tokubetsu Spinoff: Endeavor's Mission." Weekly Shonen Jump teases the story as Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki fighting against Endeavor.

The fifth anime season for My Hero Academia is currently adapting the "Internship at Endeavor's Agency" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga, featuring Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. The upcoming My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission film premiering on August 6 also centers on those three characters.