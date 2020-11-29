My Hero Academia Gets 3rd Anime Film in Summer 2021

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the My Hero Academia franchise will get a third anime film that will premiere in summer 2021. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer.

Horikoshi had said in an author's comment for the manga on October 17, "I can't say anything yet, but I'm drawing a lot. I should be able to announce it soon..." Horikoshi previously teased in July 2019 that the second film would be the last one for the franchise, as "there won't be a third film. Probably." He explained that the second film could be described as a kind of a finale for My Hero Academia . That is because its story used one of the concepts he had wanted to use in the manga's final battle.

The official Twitter accounts for the My Hero Academia television anime, movies, and manga made a series of teaser posts on November 23, which combined to form the sentence "HE WILL MEET 'THE THREE MUSKETEERS'." The images combined formed the above visual.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened on February 26.

The My Hero Academia anime's fifth season is slated to premiere in spring 2021.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan on August 16, and Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes on August 15.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

