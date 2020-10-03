My Hero Academia Anime's 5th Season's Promo Video, Visual Reveal Spring 2021 Debut

New anime to cover "Joint Training" that features class 1A vs 1B

The official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime franchise announced on Saturday that the anime's fifth season will premiere in spring 2021. The account is also streaming the new season's first promotional video, which previews the "Joint Training" arc of the original manga that pits class 1A against class 1B.

The new anime will again air on YTV and NTV .

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan on August 16, and Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes on August 15.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.