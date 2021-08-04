Orient TV Anime Premieres in 2022

The combined 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that the television anime adaptation of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga will premiere in 2022.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

Ohtaka launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on February 9. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 17, and will publish the 13th volume on August 6. Kodansha Comics published the 11th volume in English on April 20.