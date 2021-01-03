Magi Creator Shinobu Ohtaka's Battle Fantasy Manga Orient Gets TV Anime

Teaser streamed about best friends in demon-infested Warring States period

Kodansha announced on Monday that Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga is inspiring a television anime. Kodansha is streaming a teaser video for the announcement, but did not reveal a premiere date for the anime.

In addition, Kodansha revealed that the manga will end its Weekly Shōnen Magazine run with the 113th chapter in this year's sixth issue on Wednesday . The manga will then move to the monthly Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine publication, beginning with the magazine's March issue on February 9.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

Ohtaka launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume last November. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume in English last October.

Ohtaka launched Magi in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2009 after finishing her five-year run of Sumomo Momomo . Magi ended it in October 2017. Magi inspired two 25-episode anime series: Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic in 2012 and the sequel Magi: The Kingdom of Magic in 2013. Yoshifumi Ōtera drew a spinoff manga titled Magi: Adventure of Sinbad , which first debuted as a bonus on the Magi anime's home video release before launching as a full series. The spinoff in turn inspired an original video anime series and a television anime series.

Source: Comic Natalie